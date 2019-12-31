|
|
Alyssa Marie Miller, age 27, of Erie, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Erie on July 14, 1992, the daughter of Gary Miller II, and Robin Ranowiecki.
Alyssa was a loving mother, daughter, sister, niece, granddaughter and cousin. She brought her family great joy, laughter and good times. Alyssa enjoyed playing soccer, sailing and boating, music and live concerts, drawing, journaling, philosophizing, and traveling with her Nana Barbara and family. She enjoyed many family trips to Florida. She possessed a beautiful soul and a deep spirit. Alyssa was a gorgeous fashionista with a keen sense of style, and she loved all things Disney (a trait inherited from her Dad). She loved spending time with her siblings, Gary, Lauren, and little sister Shea, sharing her knowledge, guidance, and her wonderful spirit. As the first and oldest grandchild, Alyssa was cherished by her family, aunts and uncles. She was a loving, caring mother who adored her children, saying her children made her complete. She loved her pets Acacia, Nova, Freud and Pluto.
Alyssa graduated from St. Peter's Cathedral Center grade school; and attended Mercyhurst University – North East, where she played collegiate soccer, and Gannon University, where she joined Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. She had worked as a phlebotomist at Community Blood Bank.
Alyssa was a huge fan of Carl Sagan, loving philosophical questions along with stating Sagan's many quotes such as "We're made of star stuff."
Alyssa was a genuine, sweet soul and will be greatly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her infant son Sagan John Fulton, her grandmother "Nana" Barbara Miller, and her grandmother, Marty Ranowiecki.
She is survived by her father, Gary L. Miller II and fiancée Jenn Ferko, her mother Robin Ranowiecki, her daughter, Vela Jane Fulton, her siblings, Gary Miller III, Lauren Miller, Shea Miller and Max Miller; her grandfather, Gary Miller Sr., all of Erie; her aunt and Godmother, Mindy Miller and Mick Casane of Palm Coast, Fla.; Aunt, Kirsten Miller Kneidinger of Erie; uncle, Christopher Miller of Erie and aunt, Jennifer Miller Kurzweg and husband Timothy of Erie; fiancée Rob Fulton, of Erie. She is also survived by her many close and special cousins, Kira and Carsten Casane; Nicholas, Karly, Kaitlyn, Kirsten Elise and Nathan Kneidinger; and Theodore, Jake and Ava Kurzweg; and maternal grandfather, Ralph Ranowiecki, of Ohio, and Uncle Ralph Ranowiecki.
Friends are invited to call on Thursday from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. A service will be held there on Friday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at St. Peter Cathedral at 10 a.m. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions will be held in trust for Alyssa's surviving daughter, Vela Jane.
Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 31, 2019