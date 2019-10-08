Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
8:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
View Map
Amedeo A. Agresti Jr.


1950 - 2019
Amedeo A. Agresti Jr. Obituary
Amedeo A. Agresti, Jr., of Millcreek Township, passed peacefully in his sleep, early Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at the age of 69. He was born in Erie, on June 30, 1950, the son of the late Dr. Amedeo and Virginia Agresti.

He grew up in Erie's Little Italy neighborhood, attending Strong Vincent High School and Gannon University. Starting his career in his father's and grandfather's footsteps, he opened his first successful Barber Shop in Millcreek before taking on additional responsibilities in the Millcreek Township School District Transportation Department. His extensive Beatles paraphernalia and beer stein collections, and a restoration of a classic 1964 Corvette Stingray were several of his proud passion projects.

Amedeo was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Caroline "Sue" Bedner, Helena Bennet, and Katherine "Kitty" Lysiak.

He is survived by his wife, Catherine (Turner) Agresti; brother-in-law, Frank Lysiak; daughter, Ally Agresti; sons, Alex Agresti and Amedeo Agresti III; and nephews, Christopher and Thomas Bedner.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and from 6 until the time of a funeral service at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery on Thursday, at a time to be announced.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2019
