Amelia Fetzner Wnukowski, best Mom in the whole wide world, passed as she slept, into the loving arms of God.
Amelia was the beloved wife of the late Leonard Wnukowski.
She was born in Erie, daughter of the late Martha and John Fetzner, and of a family of 13 brothers and sisters, she was the last surviving sibling.
Amelia was a loving, giving, resilient spirit. She shared that spirit with everyone she met. As a young mother, all the kids on the block knew "Millie's" house was the place to go for a snack, Kool-Aid, cookies, and popsicles, while they played in the neighborhood.
Amelia and Leonard together, did their best, along with many other parents, to support the late Dr. Gertrude Barber, as she began her mission to provide hope for families of children with special needs. They had prayed for a place where their own son Leonard could learn and grow.
Amelia loved to read, and was an excellent cook, always making something delicious from whatever she had on hand.
Amelia always stayed informed as she read the daily newspaper and never skipping the comics. She had many bountiful vegetable gardens over the years, and was proud of her beautiful lilacs and azaleas. Homeless critters seemed to find her, and she adopted and cared for them. She faithfully enjoyed and "participated" with the contestants on Wheel of Fortune and the Price is Right. She was devoted for many years to St. Theresa, making her novenas at her home church St. Patrick's, a plea to help her son with disabilities.
She also loved to play bingo.
Amelia will be forever loved, and sadly missed by her children, Leonard, Matthew, Mark (Cindy) Wnukowski and Patty Conley (Brian). She is also survived by her two grandchildren, that she dearly loved, Markus and Justin.
As she would always say..."so long for now, love you, love you, love you."
Services will be private with entombment in Gate of Heaven Mausoleum.
Memorials may be made to the Barber National Institute.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 8, 2020