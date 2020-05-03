|
|
Amie Michelle Peightal Taylor, age 38, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, April 27, 2020. She was born in Erie, on January 14, 1982, daughter of Mark Peightal of Erie and the late Michelle (Decker) Peightal.
Amie was a graduate of Mercyhurst Prep, Class of 2000. She began her medical career by attending Great Lakes Institute to become a sonographer; which she enjoyed for many years before becoming a home healthcare aide.
Amie loved spending time with her kids, going to the beach, golfing, going to Penn State football games and making the best memories she could. She touched many lives with her beautiful smile, infectious laugh and friendly disposition. With her selfless attitude, she always made sure everyone else's heart was happy before checking the status of her own. Amie will be missed dearly by the ones who knew her best.
In addition to her mother, Amie was preceded in death by her grandmother, Alice.
Besides her father, survivors include her three children: Albert, Sarah and Logan and her brother, Brian.
Private funeral services were conducted at the convenience of the family. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Amie's life and legacy will be planned for a later date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Harborcreek.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020