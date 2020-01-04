|
Westfield, N.Y.
Amy Kathryn (Flewelling) Gregory, age 86, of Westfield, New York, formerly of Fairview, Pa., passed away peacefully, shortly after midnight on Friday, January 3, 2020, at UPMC-Chautauqua, in Jamestown, New York, after a brief illness.
Amy was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, on July 31, 1933, the daughter of the late Vaughn and Nona (Minier) Flewelling.
She began her education at the two-room, Manchester School on Route 5 in Fairview, Pa., and then attended the Fairview High School, graduating in 1951. She went on to earn a Degree in Commercial Art and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art Education from Edinboro University, Edinboro, Pa., and a Master's Degree in Human Resources from the State University of New York, Fredonia, N.Y. She also obtained her license to sell real estate.
Throughout her working life she worked many jobs that employed her diverse talents, including the Erie Camera Center, Erie, Pa.; Sears Roebuck & Company, Erie, Pa.; J.L. Hudson's Department Store, Detroit Michigan; Fairview High School, Fairview, Pa.; St. Joseph's School, Dunkirk, N.Y.; Emory Real Estate, Mayville, N.Y.; Dart Industries, Hartfield, N.Y.; Chautauqua Energy, Fredonia, N.Y.; and Peek'n Peak Ski Resort, Clymer, N.Y. After working at B.O.C.E.S, Fredonia, N.Y., for 14 years, she retired and devoted her time to her family.
The center of her family life was her shared interest in farming that she enjoyed with her husband, John "Jack" Gregory. Amy and Jack first started farming in Fairview, Pa., and as their business grew, they wanted a larger farm in one location. In 1972, they purchased a farm on Route 5 on the shores of Lake Erie, in Westfield, N.Y., which they called Shor-Lan's Farm. Over 50-plus years in farming, Amy and Jack grew many types of crops, including grapes and tomatoes commercially. In conjunction with the farm, they also operated Shor-Lan's Fruit Stands where Amy, especially in her later years, could be found greeting many regular customers and friends. She enjoyed acting as an emissary, extolling the virtues of Westfield and the Chautauqua County region with the many U.S., Canadian, and international tourists that travelled the Seaway Trail during the summer and fall of each year.
She had a passion for photography and travel and won several awards for her photography. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Westfield for many years, where she served in various capacities on the Board of Deaconesses, the New Pastor Search Committee, and could be found singing in the choir. She served as a member of the Westfield Town Planning Board. She was a more than 25-year member of the National Grape Cooperative. She was also involved in other community organizations including the W.S.A. (Women for the Survival of Agriculture), Westfield Seniors, Westfield Hospital Auxiliary, and was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Masonic Women's Organization.
Amy is survived by her loving son, Derek V. Gregory, Esq. and daughter-in-law, Rebecca M. Markle, of Westfield, New York, who took care of her in her later years as her health declined.
She was preceded in death by her father, Vaughn Flewelling (1957); her daughter, Baby Girl Gregory (1957); her mother, Nona Flewelling (1978); her daughter, Jacqueline April Gregory (2004); and her husband of 54 years (married October 23, 1954), John A. "Jack" Gregory, Jr. (2009).
Friends may call at the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton St., Westfield, N.Y. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to attend her Funeral Service at the funeral home on Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Shannon Smythe, of the First Presbyterian Church and Society of Westfield, officiating. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery, Fairview, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to Chautauqua Adult Day Services, 358 East Fifth Street, Jamestown, New York 14701, or to the Westfield Memorial Hospital Foundation, 189 East Main Street, Westfield, New York 14787, or to the First Presbyterian Church of Westfield, 49 South Portage Street, Westfield, New York 14787.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Chautauqua Adult Day Services, their staff, and the friends that Amy made there over the years that enriched her life and made it possible for Amy to live in her own home until her passing.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 4, 2020