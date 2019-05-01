Erie Times-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Thursday, May 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Voltz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy L. Lutterbaugh Voltz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Amy L. Lutterbaugh Voltz Obituary
Amy L. Lutterbaugh Voltz, age "29," of Erie, passed away after a long battle with cancer, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.

She was born in Erie, a daughter of Mona Twaddel Lutterbaugh and the late Bill Lutterbaugh.

Amy graduated from Academy High School and Mercyhurst College before pursuing a career in the travel industry for many years.

Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, Daniel Voltz, a son, David Gottschling of Erie, her brother, William Lutterbaugh (Lori) of Erie, a niece, Kylie Lutterbaugh, a nephew, Heath Lutterbaugh and a great-niece, Aubriella.

Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be private.

Amy would like memorials to go to the ANNA Shelter, Orphans and Angels Cat Sanctuary, French Creek Animal Sanctuary, Because You Care, or the Erie Humane Society.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
Download Now