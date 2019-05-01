|
Amy L. Lutterbaugh Voltz, age "29," of Erie, passed away after a long battle with cancer, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at UPMC Hamot.
She was born in Erie, a daughter of Mona Twaddel Lutterbaugh and the late Bill Lutterbaugh.
Amy graduated from Academy High School and Mercyhurst College before pursuing a career in the travel industry for many years.
Besides her mother, she is survived by her husband, Daniel Voltz, a son, David Gottschling of Erie, her brother, William Lutterbaugh (Lori) of Erie, a niece, Kylie Lutterbaugh, a nephew, Heath Lutterbaugh and a great-niece, Aubriella.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Burial will be private.
Amy would like memorials to go to the ANNA Shelter, Orphans and Angels Cat Sanctuary, French Creek Animal Sanctuary, Because You Care, or the Erie Humane Society.
