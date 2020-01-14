Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
8:30 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Amy Lynn Anderson Miller


1979 - 2020
Amy Lynn Anderson Miller Obituary
Amy Lynn Anderson Miller, age 40, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Saturday, January 11, 2020. She was born in Erie, on December 5, 1979, the daughter of Karen and James Anderson.

Amy was in retail for many years, including nine years at Erie Discount Beer. She loved time spent with her nieces and nephews and her fur-baby, Phoebe.

In addition to her parents, Amy is survived by her husband, Todd Miller; one brother, Scott Anderson (Amber), one sister, Amanda Durst (Jason); her mother-in-law, Judy Miller; her grandparents, Betty and Paul Kiehl; her nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly, Mackenzie, Olivia, Ethan, Justin, Brady, Marcus, and Skylar; her special auntie, Sheri Verno; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 8:30 conducted by Rev. Jeffrey Piccirilli, of Messiah Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 14, 2020
