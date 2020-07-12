Analida Vial-Braeger passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by her family. She fought her two-year cancer battle with tenacity, unfailing positivity and never once lost her sense of humor and zest for life.
During her 55 years, she had the opportunity to experience the world and share culture on an unprecedented scale – through traveling, cooking and her recipe blog business.
She was born in the Republic of Panama in 1965 and could speak three languages before graduating from primary school. Analida attended Marymount International School in London, UK for high school and then obtained bachelor's degrees from Gannon University and Mercyhurst University, before obtaining her Master's in Education. She loved the Mercyhurst community during her time as a student and later rejoined as an adjunct lecturer in architectural studies.
Throughout her life, she developed a keen interest in the link between food and culture. Analida would often explain that you can understand people's culture through their food, which can ultimately bring the world closer together. She was always excited to try new foods – either through making the dish at home for her friends and family or going to ethnic restaurants. This passion for the food-culture connection inspired her to teach local cooking classes. Instead of handing her students leaflets at the end of class, she compiled all the day's creations onto her recipe blog. The site has grown to attract a worldwide following – a living legacy of her passion for driving cultural connections.
Analida gave her time generously to local organizations. She served on the board of the Multicultural Center and CASA. In her time outside of being a professor, wife, mother and friend, she enjoyed artistic hobbies. Analida was skilled at making jewelry and loved giving her creations as gifts to her friends. She also enjoyed sculpture, painting and was an avid reader.
At the core of everything was the love of her family. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Braeger; her children, Erika and Adam Braeger; her mother, Elena Vial-Savat; her sisters, Maria Elena De La Guardia and Patricia Vial and her mother-in-law, Margaret M. Braeger.
Analida was preceded in death by her father, Arturo J. Vial.
Family and friends are warmly invited to call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.), on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Mount Calvary R. C. Church, 2022 East Lake Rd.
In order to protect the health of the family and visitors, all CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed (at both the funeral home and church), including the use of facemasks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be designated to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
