Andrea A. Morgan
Andrea A. Morgan, age 38, of Erie, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence after a brief illness.

She was born in Erie on November 7, 1982.

Andrea worked as a Registered Nurse and enjoyed swimming and cooking.

She is survived by her parents, Ruth (Thomas) Fabrizio and Thomas (Charlene) Rupert; a daughter, Madeleine Morgan; and four sisters, Tracy Eaton (Daniel), Jessica Sawyer (Lawton), Erica Vargas and Andrea Long (Richard).

A private graveside service was held at the convenience of the family at Laurel hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506. Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Home
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
