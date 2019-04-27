Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
Andrea D. (Weigand) Boyles


Andrea D. (Weigand) Boyles, age 74, of Waterford, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. She was born in Erie, on July 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Davies) Weigand.

Andrea enjoyed woodworking, crafts, crocheting and sewing.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Boyles in 2002 and her daughter Carolyn Boyles in 1980.

Survivors include one son Andrew Boyles, and his fiancée Julie Santana of Summit Township, one daughter Stephanie "Steph" Boyles and her spouse Kari Tekle of Lakewood, Colo., one grandson Trey Boyles of Summit Township, and five sisters Susan Lindemuth of Brockway, Karen Brophy of Jefferson City, Tenn., Gail Boyles of Erie, Lisa Krahe of Erie and Denise Stoutamyer of Erie. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St., at Greengarden Blvd., on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 27, 2019
