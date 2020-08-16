Andrés Julio "Andy" Andraca, born in Havana, Cuba in 1926, passed away on July 2nd, beside his wife of 62 years, Gladys, and his son Chris (Jennifer).
He is also survived by his children Maria (Boyd), Alvaro and Marc (Deb), and his grandchildren Elena (Nathan), Cristina, Ana, Mia, Andie, Nicholas and Alison.
After graduating from Villanova University in 1950 with an electrical engineering degree, Andrés spent 40 years with General Electric Transportation. During that time he and his family lived in Mexico City, Brazil and Singapore, but called Erie home. He became a U.S. citizen in 1966. After retirement, he served as Treasurer of the Y Mens Club, volunteer at the Museum of Erie GE History, usher at St. Jude the Apostle Church, and member of The Erie Maennerchor Club. Gladys and Andrés moved to Novato, California in 2014 to be closer to Chris and his family.
A memorial service was held at Valley Memorial Park on July 10, 2020.
