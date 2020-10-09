1/1
Andrew Buddy Tarasovitch III
1946 - 2020
Andrew Tarasovitch III, 73, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Elmwood Gardens. He was born in Erie, on November 16, 1946, a son of the late Andrew Tarasovitch II, and Wanda Przybylak Tarasovitch.

Andy served seven years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at GTE and Verizon for 34 years, retiring in 2002. Andy was a member of St. Joseph Bread of Life Church. He enjoyed participating in WWII re-enactments with his son, Andy and his brother, Patrick.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Veronica Nass (David).

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Kathleen Fuhrman Tarasovitch; his daughter, Lisa Weisenbach and her husband, Brad, of Erie; his son, Andrew Tarasovitch IV, of Erie; his grandchildren, Nicole Davis (James), Cameron Orzechowski, and Parker Orzechowski (Gianna); his brother, Patrick Tarasovitch (Marguerite); his sister, Elaine Tuholski (Fred); his great-grandson, Logan; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph Bread of Life Church on Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd.

Memorial contributions can be made to UPMC Hospice - 1700 Peach St., Suite 244, Erie, PA 16501.

Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 9, 2020.
