On Friday, May 10th, Andrew Kauffman of Cavendish, Vermont, passed away at the age of 44, surrounded by family and friends, ending his long battle with brain cancer.
Born in Erie, Pa., Drew attended Strong Vincent High School and served in the National Guard and pursued a life of travel and exploration. A visionary and craftsman, Drew was an avid photographer, creating the Arts- N-Drafts festival in Erie, Pa. He utilized photography to capture moments in time, while striving to inspire hope, awe, and wonder in us all. Drew was courageous, authentic, and a giving soul who would want others to take chances and seek every opportunity life has to offer.
Glioblastoma may have cut his life short but he packed more adventure, fun, joy, creativity, love, laughter, and wild abandon into 44 years than most people pack into 100. Drew knew how to live and he knew how to live without regret. He loved life and woke up each day grateful for everything and everyone around him. His family was his pride and joy, especially his boys who he loved with all his heart. Whether it was going on hikes, kayaking, building a treehouse, or just going on a road trip, Drew loved spending time with his family and valued these moments with them. A perfect day was spent with family and friends enjoying music and a good IPA.
Drew is survived by parents, Peg and Walter Kauffman as well as his longtime partner, Courtney Hillhouse, sons, Sawyer, Finley, and Skyler, and brothers Lee (Heather) Kauffman, and Eric (Natalie) Kauffman as well as several nieces and nephews. Drew is preceded in death by sister, Leslie Kauffman.
A celebration of life will be held at Artlore Studio, 3406 West Lake Road, Erie, PA on Saturday, June 8th from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an account set up for Drew's children at, https://www.gofundme.com/community-support-for-the-kauffmans.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 2, 2019