Andrew Hoch, age 23, of Fairview, died unexpectedly, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Erie on April 9, 1997 a son of Tricia Beers and Marty Hoch. He was a 2016 graduate of
Northwestern High School and attended Gannon University for two years.
Andy was currently a janitor for API Technologies and had worked as a receptionist and guide for the Erie County Historical Society.
He played the bass guitar and loved music. He was learning to speak Japanese, he liked debating politics, and he loved playing table games and video games. He was a history buff which lead him to volunteering at the Historical Society and helping out there in many ways. Andy had many friends and will be missed by all.
He is survived by his mom, Tricia Thompson and her husband Craig of Fairview; his father, Marty Hoch and his wife Lisa of Springfield; his sisters, Angela Griffiths and her husband Dakota of Erie; Megan and Amanda Hoch both of Springfield; his brother, Steven Hoch of Springfield; his grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street, Girard on Wednesday from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m., and are invited to attend services there Thursday at 11 a.m., with Rev. Jason Ackerman of Erie Christian Fellowship Church officiating.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 1414 Lake St., Girard, PA 16417.
