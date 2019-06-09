Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Andrew J. Andy Bliss Jr.


Andrew J. Andy Bliss Jr. Obituary
Andrew J. "Andy" Bliss, Jr., age 67, of Erie, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Erie, on September 10, 1951, the son of Winifred (Percival) Bliss and the late Andrew Bliss, Sr.

Andy was a graduate of Strong Vincent High School. He worked at Riley Stoker and later retired from Morris Coupling.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman, golfer and bowler. Andy enjoyed camping and being outdoors. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, a son, Timothy Allen Bliss and a sister, Penelope Watkins.

Andy is survived by his mother, his wife of 33 years, Tina (Romanowicz) Bliss, a son, Matthew Bliss, girlfriend, Bobbie Davis-Howe, a daughter, Tracy Bliss, and a granddaughter, Emma Grace Bliss, all of Erie. He is also survived by a sister, Dedra Shay, husband Kenneth of Waterford and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Memorials may be made to the family at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com with the Tribute Fund set up under Andy's obituary listing.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019
