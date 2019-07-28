|
Andrew J. Barr, 26, of Erie, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at his residence. He was born on January 9, 1993, in Erie, son of T. Michael Barr and the late Kimberly Ann (Leuschen) Barr.
Andrew was a sensitive soul who spread his light on everyone who knew him. His infectious smile with bright blue eyes will be dearly missed. He treasured music and playing guitar, and recently was a building trades student earning multiple certificates in HVAC and electricity.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kimberly Barr and fiancé, Kayla McGrath and is survived by his father, T. Michael Barr and his sister, Aubrey N. Barr and brother, Jacob M. Barr, sister, Madison Sontheimer and a brother, Michael Rawlings, as well as extended family.
Andrew will be cremated, as he wished. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com. A memorial service will be announced on social media in the near future.
