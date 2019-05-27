|
Andrew J. "Andy" Komorowski, age 57, of Erie, passed away at his residence Friday May 24, 2019. He was born in Syracuse, New York April 17, 1962, a son of the late Andrew R. and Anne (Payette) Komorowski.
Andy had been employed as a mechanic at Hallman Chevrolet. He enjoyed building model and real cars, anything fast, remote control cars and bikes, golfing, rebuilding his 1967 Dodge Coronet and he loved snow skiing.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law Rose Marie Stubert.
Survivors include his loving wife of 21 years, Carol (Stubert) Komorowski, three daughters; Crystal Miller, Nicole Mason and Rachel Komorowski all of Pittsburgh, four grandchildren; Jaiden, Jorden, Madelyn and Elijah, two sisters; Carol Edwards (John) of Long Island, N.Y., Kathryn Morgenstern (Keith) of Akron, Ohio., and one brother; Paul Komorowski (Carol) of North East, and his father-in-law Fred Stubert of Pittsburgh. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Ave. Branch, 845 East 38th. Street Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until time of services at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Brooks Officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family C/O the funeral home.
