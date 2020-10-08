1/1
Andrew Joseph Backmeier
1982 - 2020
Andrew Joseph Backmeier, 38, of Girard, died on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, following a bicycle, motor vehicle accident in Girard on September 25, 2020.

Andrew was born on July 15, 1982, in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of Lisa Backmeier of Girard.

He grew up in Bayside, Queens, N.Y. and later lived in New Hyde Park, N.Y. He also lived in North Merrick, N.Y., where he graduated from the Sanford H. Calhoun High School. Following high school, he was the first person from life skills, that was hired by the school in facilities maintenance. He later lived with his mother in Altoona for many years, recently moving to Girard in 2019.

He had been active with fire departments since the age of 14, in North Merrick, N.Y. While living in Altoona, he volunteered at UPMC and attended the Trans4mation Church, helped with the kids rec group at the Glendale Year Round Campgrounds, and helped Hope Community Church offering meals three times a week. Andrew was active in the Newburg Fire Department. After moving to Girard, he became a member of the A.F. Dobler Hose Company.

In addition to his mother, Andrew is also survived by his grandmother, Barbara Barker; aunt and Godmother, Tina Barnum, cousins, Nicholas, Michael and Alyssa, his loving girlfriend, Hannah Mason and his English Mastiff, Abby, as well as many extended friends and family too numerous to mention.

Friends may call on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of service and firefighters honors at 6 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, with Pastor Scott Michel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Andrew Backmeier Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences or donate visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
OCT
9
Service
06:00 PM
Edder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 7, 2020
Hey Andrew we love you forever amen god bless u RIP man we love you lisa very much we are sorry that we can't be there for him RIP form megan and debbie
Megan cherry
