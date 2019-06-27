|
Andrew Steven McLaughlin, 28, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, on Monday, June 24, 2019, at his residence.
He was born on February 17, 1991, in Erie, Pa., son of Audrey F. (Kudlak) McLaughlin and the late Steven A. McLaughlin.
Andrew was a graduate of Cathedral Prep, Class of 2009. He was employed at Modern Industries in the Shipping Department. Andrew had a great sense of humor and was a kind and generous person. He will be greatly missed.
Besides his father, Steven McLaughlin, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John McLaughlin and Nancy Stadler; and a close friend, Jenny Newell.
Survivors include his mother, Audrey McLaughlin; brothers, Alex McLaughlin, Richard Zmijewski (Gina) and Daniel Zmijewski; good friend, Mark Cratty; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, at Greengarden Boulevard, on Friday from 2:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Donations in Andrew's memory may be made to H.E.R. Home LLC, https://herhomerecovery.com at https://fundly.com/h-e-r-home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 27, 2019