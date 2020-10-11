D-Day Veteran
Andy Simkovitch, 95 of Lake City, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born on August 25, 1925 in Girard, a son of the late Peter and Anna (Lagacza) Simkovitch.
He worked for Marx Toy's in Girard until 1970, then Copes-Vulcan of Lake City for 20 years, retiring in 1990.
As America was at war, Andy enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 in 1943. He deployed to the European Theater aboard the LST (Landing Ship Tank) 501. He left Portsmouth, England with his shipmates on June 5, 1944 and landed at Utah Beach on June 6, 1944, the beginning of the end of the Third Reich. Andy and his shipmates made six trips inland to Utah Beach and three to Omaha Beach under fire until the beachheads were secured. Andy also was a Signalman for the LCPV, (landing craft vehicle, personnel), which carried 36 soldiers each and had four Navy crewman. It was here on this craft, under enemy fire, that Simkovitch retrieved American and German wounded from the beaches to be evacuated. Following the success of the Normandy Invasion, Andy was called to duty once again, this time in the south pacific. Here, he participated in much of the same combat actions as Operation Overlord in Normandy, this time assisting the U.S Marine Corps in the invasion of Okinawa. Andy was recently quoted as saying, "I am proud of my service, I am proud to have been there." He was awarded the WW2 Victory Medal, The American Campaign Medal, the Philippine Liberation Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with 1 Bronze Star, the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with 2 bronze stars, the D-Day WW2 Medal, the US Navy Combat Service Medal and recently from the Governor of Normandy, The Medal of the Jubilee of Liberty, and the Chevalier Legion of Honor Medal for D-Day, Southern France.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he returned home and went work at Marx Toys in Girard. In 1970, he began working for Copes-Vulcan in Lake City, where he continued employment to his retirement in 1990.
He was a member of American Legion Post #494 in Girard, the Edinboro-McKean Veterans of Foreign War Post #740, a longtime member of Saint Cyril and Methodius Byzantine Catholic Church in Girard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean (Malutich) Simkovitch, whom he married November 25, 1948; also by his brothers Michael, Nick, John, Paul and William Simkovitch, and one sister, Anna Simkovitch.
Survivors include his four sons, Richard M. Simkovitch (Dannetta), Andrew C. Simkovitch, Glenn A Simkovitch, and John D. Simkovitch (Mary Ellen), all of Lake City; nine grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren one great-great-granddaughter, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard. A Prayer Service will be held there on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Funeral Liturgy at 10 a.m. at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Byzantine Catholic Church, 1022 Tilden Ave., Girard, with Rev. John Mihalco officiating.
Burial with full military honors will be in the St. John Cemetery, Girard.
Memorials may be made to the Girard American Legion Post #494 Honor Guard, 42 Wall St., Girard, PA 16417, or S.S. Cyril & Methodius Byzantine Catholic Church.
