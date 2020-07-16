1/1
Angela Denise Cruz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Denise Cruz, loving daughter of Jessica Cruz, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Erie on June 2, 2020.

Angela loved smiling at everyone who would cuddle with her. She enjoyed babbling to everyone who would listen. Angela was a big mama's girl.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her big brother, Angelo; her grandparents, Johanna Cruz, Mark Wright, and Jose Diaz; one aunt, Isis Wright; two uncles, Justice Wright and Miguel Diaz; and two cousins, Romano Wright and Ernesto Perez.

Angela was preceded in death by one uncle, Divine Wright.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
536 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-2456
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc. West Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 15, 2020
Baby girl I know I don't know you I'm praying that my God will keep you and your family baby he will see you through this just keep the faith baby you can and will get through this Tracy
Tracy
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved