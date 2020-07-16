Angela Denise Cruz, loving daughter of Jessica Cruz, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. She was born in Erie on June 2, 2020.
Angela loved smiling at everyone who would cuddle with her. She enjoyed babbling to everyone who would listen. Angela was a big mama's girl.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her big brother, Angelo; her grandparents, Johanna Cruz, Mark Wright, and Jose Diaz; one aunt, Isis Wright; two uncles, Justice Wright and Miguel Diaz; and two cousins, Romano Wright and Ernesto Perez.
Angela was preceded in death by one uncle, Divine Wright.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Erie Cemetery.
