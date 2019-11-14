|
|
Angela Jean Patterson, 96, of Johnstown, died on November 8, 2019, at her daughter's residence in Erie. She was born on August 3, 1923, in Johnstown, eldest daughter of Toribio and Perina (Shorto) Verrone.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband John "Jack" Patterson, to whom she was married nearly 71 years, mother-in-law Mathilda W. Patterson, sisters Carmella "Corie" Sallese and Catherine "Casey" Pfister, and brothers-in-law Charles Bermosk and Robert Pfister.
Survived by her loving daughter Carol Anne, wife of Thomas Dzuricky, of Erie, sister Minnie Bermosk, Johnstown, brothers Dr. Geswaldo "Joe" Verrone, married to Andree, Maryland, and Dr. Anthony Verrone, New York, as well as three nephews, two nieces and her furry grandson Winston.
Jean was a 1941 graduate of Johnstown High School. After high school she worked at the Kay Artley Dress Factory until she became a full-time mom. She was a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge 175 Auxiliary and served as president from 1979-1981. Jean enjoyed bowling with the Elks ladies (in her younger years), reading and doing crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp as she liked to say. Jean was a was a wonderful cook and made the best meatballs and sauce, meatloaf and delicious anise biscuits that she made at Easter time. Jean liked baseball and football and enjoyed rooting for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and quarterback Tom Brady.
Jean's family would like to thank the many friends and neighbors that helped her through the years including Bill Felix, cousin Ron Shorto, and special friends Harry and Karen Bennett. Her family would also like to thank the staff at Prodigy Dialysis in Johnstown and Millcreek DaVita Dialysis in Erie for their care during her dialysis treatments. Lastly, special thanks to UPMC Family Hospice, especially Tom, Danielle, Veronica, Melanie, and Toni who cared for Jean as she transitioned to her heavenly home.
Jean was a strong Catholic, praying the rosary daily, and had a great devotion to St. Jude.
My heart is broken but I am comforted knowing my mother is reunited with my beloved father and our family members and our Heavenly Father. You were the best Mommy anyone could have. I love you.
Friends received from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 15th, 2019 at Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, PA 15905. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Parish. Entombment will be at Grandview Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Parish Building Fund, 124 Maple Avenue, Johnstown, PA 15901, in Jean's memory.
Condolences may be sent through www.ducafuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 14, 2019