Pitts Funeral Home of Erie - Erie
2926 Pine Ave
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 454-3112
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church
3209 Pennsylvania Avenue
Service
Following Services
First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church
3209 Pennsylvania Avenue
Angela Louise Goodwine Clayton


1964 - 2019
Angela Louise Goodwine Clayton, 55, of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1964, in Erie, Pa., to Rev. Amos Goodwine and the late Willie Mae Whren Goodwine.

Angela was a faithful member of First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church. She attended Pitt University and was a graduate of Erie Business Center. She worked at UPMC Hamot for many years. Angela also worked at Community Health Net and Handle with Care daycare.

Angela served in the U.S. Army Reserves 382nd MASH Unit and was a member of the Smith and Barney Post 700.

She enjoyed shopping, traveling and spending time with her big sister, Cynthia and family.

In addition to her father, Angela leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Eric Clayton; two brothers, Rev. Amos Goodwine Jr. (Lawanda) and Leroy Goodwine (Edna); one sister, Cynthia Paul; two stepdaughters, Ciara and Erica Clayton; one stepson, Eric Clayton Jr.; one sister-in-law, Jackie Carson (Aaron); two aunts, Essie Whren and Berthine Clary; her Godsister, Brenda Vactor; two best friends, Sonya Carter and Jackie Dawson Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Friends may visit with the family at First Good Samaritan A.M.E. Zion Church, 3209 Pennsylvania Avenue, on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., where a home going celebration will immediately follow with Rev. Amos Goodwine Jr. eulogizing.

Interment will be at Erie County Memorial Gardens. Professional services are entrusted to Pitts Funeral Home, 2926 Pine Avenue, Erie, PA 16504.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 30, 2019
