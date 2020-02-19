|
|
Angela M. DiMarco, 30, passed away on February 14, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, in Erie, Pennsylvania. She was born on July 31, 1989, in Erie, the daughter of Julio and Susan DiMarco.
She attended Blessed Sacrament and graduated from Villa Maria Academy in 2008, where she was a member of the girls' soccer team. Angela continued her education by obtaining her bachelor's in business administration from Ashford University. Utilizing her education, she continued to work at the Sandbar, where she assisted in managing and helping to continue its success following the passing of one of its original owners. This was made possible through her tenacity, motivation, enthusiasm, and dedication. Everyone who entered through the doors was drawn in by her contagious smile and personality.
Angela possessed an infectious energy about her that embodied the loving, sincere, generous, and caring individual we all fell in love with. She lived life to the fullest while always sharing in a good laugh with family and friends as well as offering her compassionate nature for all to rely on. She was a hard worker, avid Cleveland Browns fan, and truly one of the nicest people you could ever cross paths with. Angela loved spending time with friends and family and was one of the strongest links in our family.
Angela is survived by her parents Julio and Susan DiMarco and her brother Thomas DiMarco and his wife Nicole, currently residing in Pittsburgh. She also leaves nephew/Godson Jude DiMarco, niece Lilah DiMarco, aunts Theresa Dentakis, Therese Bihler (Godmother), Sandra Dragoone, Nancy Ross, Ramona Bechtos (great-aunt), and uncles Mike Bechtos, Donald Bihler, and Keith Ross. Angela is also survived by a plethora of cousins, to include but not limited to, Elena Dentakis, Zac Bihler, and Ryan Bihler, as well as countless friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Pete and Anne Bechtos, paternal grandparents Thomas and Margaret DiMarco, uncle Mike Dragoone, and sister-in-law Krystle Rebochak.
Services will be held at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 West 6th Street, on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at The Colony Pub and Grille, at 2670 West Eighth Street.
Burial arrangements will remain private. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Feb. 19, 2020