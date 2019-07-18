|
|
Angela R. Rivera-Arrington, age 42, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at UPMC Hamot. She was born in Erie, on November 19, 1977, daughter of Christine Rivera and the late Gino Rivera.
Angie enjoyed cooking and was known for her beautiful smile. She loved music and enjoyed singing and dancing and spending time with her family.
In addition to her mother, Angie is survived by three children, Dontae Rivera, Toni Arrington, and Todrick Arrington; three brothers, Gino Rivera, Jr., Christopher Rivera, and Joseph Rivera (Katie); and many grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 18, 2019