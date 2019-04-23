Angeline "Angela" Marie (Fiorelli) Perry, age 76, of Erie, was surrounded by her loving family as she made her journey home to Jesus, on Saturday, April 20, 2019, after a short illness. Angie was born on November 10, 1942, in Erie, Pa. to the late Pasquale and Wilda (Learn) Fiorelli.



She retired from the Downtown YMCA Daycare in 1996, where she took precious care of numerous infants and was even honored as Employee of the Year. She cared for many children over the years and treated all of them as if they were her own.



She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she participated in many groups. Her faith and church family were very important to her and they were always kind and loving, especially during her final days.



Angie was a selfless and devoted wife, mother, and nana. Angie's greatest love was her children and grandchildren. She cherished being a nana more than anything else. She had a unique bond with each grandchild, and she loved them all beyond measure. She wanted so badly to be able to see them all grow up and accomplish their own milestones along the way, but we know she will watch over all of us until we meet again.



Besides spending time with her family, Angie enjoyed gardening, crafting, worshiping God, cooking many Italian dishes, trips to Walt Disney World and the zoo, playing games on her iPad, and watching movies with her son, Matthew. She also had a love for animals, especially cats.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Pearl Mysnyk, Lorriane Merryman (Richard), Ellen Mikesell (Wayne), and Arlene Penner, her infant brother Patrick Fiorelli, infant grandson Patrick Perry, mother-in-law Lois Perry, father-in-law John Perry, nieces Karen Little and Rebecca Crock, as well as her nephew Ron Mysnyk.



Angie is survived by her husband Ronald Perry, beloved children Michael (Kristine) Perry, Brian (Angela) Perry, Lisa Marino (Tony), and Matthew Perry, and five grandchildren Ashley, Brandon and Anthony Marino, Hunter and Jonathan Perry. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, many nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, Godchildren, and friends.



Friends may call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Wednesday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., and are invited to attend a service there on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America, P.O. BOX 98160, Washington, DC 20090-8160, or online at www.curesarcoma.org/donate/.



