Angeline M. Scutella Colao Iannello, 90, of Erie, passed Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Edinboro Manor. She was born April 1, 1929, in Erie, a daughter of the late Giuseppe and Josephina Pino Scutella.



Angeline was very generous with her time, volunteering at Saint Paul Church. Throughout her life, she enjoyed bowling and playing bocce, and was on numerous teams. Above all else, she enjoyed the time she spent with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Colao; her son, Dr. Dominic Colao; seven brothers, Pat, Ernie, Tony, Joe, Frank, Carmen, and Jim Scutella; and four sisters, Antoinette Scutella, Annie Arduini, Theresa Orlando, and Margaret DiMarco.



She is survived by her husband, Charles Iannello of Erie; one son, Joseph J. Colao (Laurie) of Pittsburgh; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Colao of Springboro, Ohio; stepson, Tim Iannello of Los Angeles, Calif.; and three grandchildren, Michael Colao, Brooke Colao, and Paige Colao. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. and may attend a Funeral Service there on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.



Angeline's family would like to thank UPMC Home Healthcare and Family Hospice and the staff at Edinboro Manor for all their wonderful care.



To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.



