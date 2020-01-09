|
Angeline Mary Tartaglione Sementilli, 89, of Erie, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Sarah A. Reed Retirement Center in Erie, Pa. She was born on August 23, 1930, in Erie, a daughter of the late James and Giovanna "Jenny" Menta Tartaglione.
She worked in the Income Tax Office for The State of Pennsylvania and at Sacred Heart Church and Saint George Church as a secretary. She had a lifelong interest and talent for music. Together with her sister Filomena, she was a very active member and director of a choir in Bradenton, Fla., where she and her late husband Albert were seasonal residents during the winter months.
An unbelievably talented cook, it was impossible to walk by her door and not look in to see what she was making and beg for a taste. Meals at her table were always made with plenty of extra servings, just in case, for the "ones who might stop by." Angeline was an incredibly loving, strong, and family-dedicated woman who welcomed everyone into her home. She will be greatly missed by everyone fortunate to have her as a part of their life.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Sementilli; and her sister, Filomena Madden.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol A. Brinchi (Edward); a son, Daniel J. Sementilli (Wendy), both of Erie; and three grandchildren, Gabrielle Howells (James) and Briana J. Sementilli, both of Pittsburgh and Daniel A. Sementilli (Lucy) of Holt, Mich. She is also survived by a great-grandson, Jimmy Howells, Jr.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to her niece Carol Carone for all her wonderful love and care during the final years of her life.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Friday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 816 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 9, 2020