Angeline R. (Musone) Duska, 101, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Walnut Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. Angeline was born on November 11, 1918, in Erie, a daughter of the late Anthony "Tony" and Carrie (Dileva) Musone.
She graduated from Strong Vincent High School and later began her working career at Marx Toys in Girard. She later with her husband, Mike Kwitoski, purchased a Bar on 22nd and Ash Streets, called "Mike's Place." Angeline fondly remembered making many sandwiches there for the local railroaders in the old days. In 1965 they sold the business and she worked at Pleasant Ridge Manor as a cook. She later went to work for "The Cab," owned by Bob and Natalie Burns, as a cook, retiring from there and becoming a Nanny for the Burns family.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard and truly enjoyed raising her family, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and nanny.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Kwitowski in 1982; a daughter, Julie M. Junkin; and brother, Patsy Musone.
She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her two grandchildren, Kim A. Kaufmann (Rick) and Tony C. Mazzagotti (Vanessa); three great-grandchildren, Megan, Morgan and Bryce Kaufmann; her sister, Carmella Hayes of Lake City; and several nieces and nephews. She was a nanny to Bob and Natalie Burns' children, Bethany, Bailey and Breanna Burns.
Friends may call on Monday at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, from 10 a.m. to the time of a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. with Rev. Scott Detisch officiating.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
.