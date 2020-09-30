Angeline Rose "Ann" Malena, 97, formerly of Albion, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Rolling Fields Nursing Home in Conneautville, where she had been residing for 11 years.
She was born December 2, 1922 in Edinboro, a daughter of the late Gasper and Maria (Lascalzo) Tucci. Ann was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Albion where she taught catechism for many years. She was also a member of the Albion American Legion Auxiliary, the Albion VFW Auxiliary, the Albion Garden Club and the Albion Area Public Library, where she served as a board member for several years. Ann enjoyed raising her family, reading, crocheting, volunteering at the Erie VA Hospital, and gardening, especially raising her roses.
Ann's family would like to thank everyone at Rolling Fields Nursing Home for taking care of Ann and making her part of their family for all these years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Malena, in 2007, three brothers, Joseph Tucci, Gasper Tucci Jr. and Frank Tucci, and two sisters, Marie Eagley and Vera Campeau.
Ann is survived by three children, Robert Malena and his partner, Jerree Kidder, of Girard, Sally Malena of Towson, Md., Daniel Malena and his wife, Sandy, of Albion, four grandchildren, Barbara Cox, Rob Malena, Stacy Malena, Daniel Malena Jr., as well as four great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 180 East State Street, Albion, from 12 p.m. until the time of a Funeral Mass there at 2 p.m., with Fr. James Kennelley officiating. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow in Albion Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Albion Volunteer Fire Department, 19 Smock Ave., Albion, PA 16401, Albion American Legion, 93 East State Street, Albion, or the Albion Area Public Library, 111 East Pearl Street, Albion.
The Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, is handling the funeral arrangements. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com
