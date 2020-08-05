1/1
Angello Rodriguez Jr.
1962 - 2020
Angello Rodriguez Jr., age 58, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. He was born in Albany, N.Y., on January 28, 1962, son of the late Jean Rodriguez and Angelo Rodriguez Miranda.

Angello was self-employed as a car mechanic. He was gifted at working with both model and full-sized cars and motorcycles. He was known for his kind heart and helping people. Angello also loved being with his family. He was an avid fan of Superman and enjoyed doing karate.

Angello is survived by six children, John Ellinger, Jenida Cabrera (Johnathan), Larissa Pereira (Angelus), Angelo Rodriguez Jr. (Kaylie), Jeanmarie Rodriguez, and Gabriel Rodriguez; three sisters, Jean Margurita Rodriguez, Melissa Karppy, and Maria Rodriguez; three brothers, Antonio, Robert and Paul Rodriquez; 15 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:30 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made to the family through the funeral home.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 5, 2020.
