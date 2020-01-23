|
|
Angelo "Ange" DeSantis, age 76, of Erie, died peacefully, at his home, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
He was born in New Bethlehem, Pa., on October 1, 1943, the son of the late Lawrence and Hazel Schreckengost DeSantis.
Ange was an active member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 494 in Girard. He was a retired volunteer fire and police officer of Lake City.
He was an avid hunter and bass fisherman, in which he enjoyed being in tournaments weekly. He also enjoyed playing Bingo. Bowling was his passion. Just the mention of bowling and he was there. Ange was known as "Hotshot" and "Mr. 700." He was briefly on tour in the Pro Bowling Association.
Ange worked in construction for many years, putting in lines and barriers on I-79 and I-90. He had worked at Snaptite and retired from Eriez Magnetics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Francis; and a daughter, Angela.
Ange is survived by his wife of 20 years, Cheryl Wisniewski DeSantis of Erie; his children, Anna Tressler (Adam) of Fairview, Ben De Santis (Jenny) and Mandy DeSantis (George) of Lake City; nine grandchildren, Justin (Christina), Kyle, Tyler, Rowan, Jade, Aaryha, Samantha, and Alexia; and two great-grandchildren, Kayla and Parker. He is further survived by his brothers-in-law, Lee Wisniewski and his wife Kathy, Raymond Wisniewski and his wife, Marianne and Ronald Wisniewski and his wife Kelly; and sister-in-law, Dana and her daughter, Michelle; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Burton Funeral Home, 525 Main Street East, Girard, on Friday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m., with Pastor Jack Tickle officiating.
Private burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Girard.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Erie Shriners Hospital, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020