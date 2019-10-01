|
Westfield, N.Y.
Angelo Dominic Bova, age 80, of Cass St., Westfield, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Erie, Pa., following an extended illness.
Angelo was born on August 22, 1939, in Westfield, N.Y., the son of the late Dominic J. and Angeline (Gizzi) Bova.
He had been a Westfield resident all his life and had been employed by the former Vine City Dairy as a Plant Operator and later as a laborer for General Electric in Erie, Pa. from 1966 until his retirement in 1995.
Angelo had been a member of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church of Westfield and was a member of the Fr. Daniel Early Council 3100 Knights of Columbus, where he attained his 4th Degree. He had been a longtime member of the Fire Department of Westfield, having served in the Citizens Hose Co. and the Fire Police, and was a current member of the Exempt Association. Angelo was a life member and former Trustee of the LOOM #118 of Westfield. He had been a member of and Past Exalted Ruler of the Dunkirk Elks Lodge #922 and was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, rides in his car, as well as traveling. He had visited Dallas, Texas, Branson, Mo. and Nashville, Tenn. several times, as well as traveling to Hawaii three times.
He is survived by his two sisters, Jane (William) Gonzalez of Westfield and Carrie (late Robert) Tracy of Angola, N.Y., as well as his seven nieces and nephews that include, Angela Johnston, Judy Gonzalez-Wilson, Mary Woodworth, William Gonzalez, Michael Tracy, Richard Tracy and Susan Tighe. Angelo is further survived by his constant canine companion, Cookie, whom he loved dearly and by his special friend, Debbie Beers of Westfield.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Mason Funeral Home, 37 Clinton St., Westfield, N.Y., and are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, 15 Union St., Westfield, with Fr. Romeo Hontiveros officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Westfield.
Memorial contributions in Angelo's name may be made to St. Marys School for the Deaf, 2253 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214.
