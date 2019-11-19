Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Albrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Lee Albrew

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Lee Albrew Obituary
Anita Lee Albrew, age 75, of McKean Township, passed away at her home on Friday, November 15, 2019. Originally from Cyclone, Pa., a daughter of Paul and Ruby Rader

Anita graduated from Warren High School in 1961 and from Robert Morris College in 1965, with a degree in Associate Science. She worked as a general manager in the offices of several doctors. Anita married Jerome Albrew on May 11, 2006 and resided in McKean Township, for thirteen years.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one stepdaughter, Carol Carlson of Erie and a stepbrother Clyde Murray Jr. of Chardon, Ohio.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Wednesday from 2 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Shelter of one's choice.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -