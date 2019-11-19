|
Anita Lee Albrew, age 75, of McKean Township, passed away at her home on Friday, November 15, 2019. Originally from Cyclone, Pa., a daughter of Paul and Ruby Rader
Anita graduated from Warren High School in 1961 and from Robert Morris College in 1965, with a degree in Associate Science. She worked as a general manager in the offices of several doctors. Anita married Jerome Albrew on May 11, 2006 and resided in McKean Township, for thirteen years.
In addition to her husband she is survived by one stepdaughter, Carol Carlson of Erie and a stepbrother Clyde Murray Jr. of Chardon, Ohio.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Wednesday from 2 – 5 and 7 – 9 p.m. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to an Animal Shelter of one's choice.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 19, 2019