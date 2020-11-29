Anita Louise Venesky Albrewczynski, 59, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Elmwood Gardens.
She was born in Erie on July 14, 1961, a daughter of the late William "Bill" and Elizabeth "Betty" Hall Venesky.
Anita worked as a dental hygienist with Dr. William Glecos for 26 years and enjoyed crocheting for her nieces, nephews, veterans, and friends. She was passionate about gardening, and her pets (she considered her babies).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Scott Albrewczynski who passed away on July 1, 2020.
Survivors include two sisters, Phyllis DiNicola of Erie and Carol Daniel (John) of Leonardtown, Md.; three brothers, William "Billy" Venesky of Erie; Phillip Venesky (Shirley) of Erie, and Paul Venesky (Francene) of Texas; her beloved dog, Sadie; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to recognize and thank her longtime best friend, Gary Travers & his family as well as her sweet sister-in-law Betsy Iaboni and her husband Gary.
A memorial service will take place at a future date in the Spring. Friends and family will be welcomed. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, 16504.
.