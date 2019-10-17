Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Ann Annie Heisler

Ann Annie Heisler Obituary
Ann "Annie" Heisler, born on August 20, 1927, went to be with our Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

She was surrounded by her family and lifted up in prayer.

Annie was a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, and above all, a loving grandmother. She was known as "granny" to her three loving grandchildren, whom she adored and loved to spoil. Annie truly lived a life of service, taking care of many of the special individuals in her life. In her final week of life, she had the wonderful joy of being taken care of by the beautiful staff and caregivers of Hospice of Warren County.

If you asked Annie what she had for lunch, she would tell you an apple and half a sandwich. This became a topic of conversation and question for her when the grandkids were around. She also loved her black coffee and shopping outings with her daughter and granddaughter.

Annie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Norbert Heisler.

She is survived by her son, Robert Heisler; daughter, Jan (Craig) Kostrzewski; three grandchildren, Greg (Melissa) Weidert, Eric (Kristin) Weidert, and Amy (Matt) Decker; two sisters, Sarah (Thomas) Vieira and Lee (Donald) Brookens; and a close family friend, Diane Miller.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the prayer service there at 11:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 12 noon and entombment will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice House of Warren County, 2 W. Crescent Park, Warren, PA 16365.

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 17, 2019
