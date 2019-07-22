|
On July 19, 2019 heaven gained a beautiful angel with the passing of Ann B. Moffatt. Her family was at her bedside as she departed to heaven.
Ann was born November 11, 1936 in Detroit Michigan to Kathryn and Howard Bowes, both deceased.
Two of Ann's three siblings preceded her in death: her brother, David H. Bowes, and her sister, Susan Shaffer.
Ann is survived by her brother Richard H. Bowes (with partner Wilfredo Morales) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and cousin Judy Coughlin of North East, Pa.
Ann graduated Villa Maria High School, and Villa Maria College where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in 1954. Ann went on to Duquesne University to earn a Masters Degree in Sociology. Ann later became a Professor of Sociology and the Director of Gerontology at Gannon University. Ann inspired her students, loved teaching and sharing her knowledge. In 1996, she formed Ann B. Moffatt & Associates to assist those caring for elderly family members. She was also an active member of the Rotary Club of Erie.
Ann married the love of her life, Attorney Charles (Kim) Moffatt on July 26,1958 and was happily married for over 34 years. Among their many accomplishments and perhaps their greatest accomplishment was raising three amazing children. Ann and Kim filled their home with lessons, learning and love. They instilled in their children many values and beliefs including the importance of having a strong work ethic, integrity, honesty, and love.
Ann is survived by her son, Craig Moffatt (married to Wendy Moffatt) of Erie Pa., her daughter Kara Bennett-Van Dyke (married to Mark Van Dyke) also of Erie Pa., and her youngest daughter, Lora Moffatt (with her life partner Philippe Bennett) of New York City.
After Attorney Moffatt passed away in 1992, Ann re-married in 1997, Leo Link; Leo passed in 2009.
Golf, card playing and attending events at the Erie Playhouse were her passions. In 1996, she scored a hole-in-one on the 18th hole at Lake Shore Country Club. Always the card shark, she regularly played bridge and was known to win her division at local tournaments.
Ann had a big heart and always helped others. She cared deeply for Saint Andrews and volunteered for a variety of committees, including taking food to those in need. Even during her last days she was helping other residents at Sarah Reed Retirement Center.
Ann loved her family and was the family matriarch. Besides being survived by her brother, cousin and three children, she is also survived by four beautiful granddaughters: Elle Bennett, Kimberly Moffatt, Hannah Moffatt and Brooke Moffatt as well as numerous nieces and nephews (Sherine Shaffer Young, Jeffery Shaffer, Julie Shaffer, Erin Bowes Pawek, Kimberly Bowes Day, Casey Bowes, Meghan Coughlin and Brian Coughlin). Ann also had a special place in her heart for all her 4-legged great- grand babies.
Friends are invited to call at Quinn Funeral Home, 729 West 9th Street on Tuesday July 23rd from 4:00 p.m.– 8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Wednesday 12:30 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Andrew Catholic Church at 1:00 PM. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann Moffatt's name to the Sarah Reed Retirement Center Employee Christmas Fund. The employees really helped Ann in her time of need. See https://sarahareed.org/giving/
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 22, 2019