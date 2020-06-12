Ann C. Allen, age 88, of Erie, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, due to declining health. She was born in Erie, Pa., on April 4, 1932, daughter of the late Charles "Bud" Chatham, Sr. and Emily Rodebaugh Chatham.
Ann graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She attended Penn State Behrend to study journalism. In her early years, Ann worked at the candy counter at the Boston Store in downtown Erie, the Union Bank, and the telephone company in Cambridge Springs, Pa. Lastly, Ann worked at Allen's Hallmark, a family owned business, in Palm Bay Florida.
Ann enjoyed history. She loved to read, sew, quilt, and shop for antiques. She also enjoyed decorating, especially during her favorite season, Fall. Ann loved animals, especially dogs and cows.
While living in Cambridge Springs, Pa., Ann was a brownie leader, a Vacation Bible School Teacher, a member of the 500 and Bridge, card clubs, the Nepentha Dance Club, and the Gam-Sac-Mah Women's Club. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Church. In Florida, Ann was a member of the Methodist Women's Circle.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Allen, Jr. (in 1997); her sister, Delores "Dee" Vazquez; as well as several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ann is survived by her brother, Charles "Buzz" Chatham, Jr. and his wife Margaret; her children, a daughter, Cathy Allen McCalmont and her husband David of Erie and a son, Kirk Allen and his wife Valerie of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; her grandchildren, Emily McCalmont Madder and her husband James of Erie, Grace and Sophie Allen of Altamonte Springs, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Riley Madder and Molly Madder.
Molly was born just hours before Ann's passing. Ann was able to see a picture of Molly, which brought a final smile to her face.
Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Respecting Ann's wishes, a private funeral service was held. She was buried in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. The Kloecker-Bailey Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 12, 2020.