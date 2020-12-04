1/1
Ann D. Ferrare Carlotti
1933 - 2020
Ann D. Ferrare Carlotti, 87, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 2, 2020, peacefully in her sleep. She was born November 9, 1933 in Erie, a daughter of the late Cudgie and Martha Saglimbeni Ferrare.

Ann was a graduate of Academy High School Class of 1951. She worked at GTE for 36 years retiring to take care of her grandchildren.

Ann loved her family and cooking for them, especially her famous pasta! She was strong willed and a very competitive card player. She was a former bowler, a member of the 600 Club and a passionate Cleveland Indians fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Guido Bucci; and her daughters-in-law, Elaine Semenoff Carlotti and Mary Mucha Carlotti.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gino Carlotti; her son, Rick Carlotti; and her brother, Phil Ferrare (Linda). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Carlotti (fiancé Jason Zelesnik), Mike Carlotti, Corinna Carlotti and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call at Saint George RC Church, 5145 Peach St., on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery. Visitors must wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines. Arrangements are being handled by the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, Erie, PA 16502.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. To send condolences, visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com.

Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Saint George RC Church
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint George RC Church
DEC
5
Burial
Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc.
2122 Raspberry Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 459-3144
