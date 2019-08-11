|
Ann Downing Sala passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born August 10, 1932 to Jerome Francis and Mildred Downing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter D. Sala, former Editor of the Erie Times-News.
She is survived by her three children, Mas (Barbara), Mariangela, and Peter J. Sala (Jennifer) as well as her brother, Mark Downing (Susan) in North Carolina. Ann was blessed with her grandchildren, Brendan, Celeste, Autumn, Matthew, Eddie, Danielle, and Dustin. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Ann grew up in Summit Township where she attended the one-room school house on the "Hill". She graduated from Academy High in 1950 and Mercyhurst University in 1954 with degrees in Art and English and then obtained her Masters degree in Education.
She taught in the Catholic School system as well as Strong Vincent High School and Wilson Middle Schools where she choreographed a play every year. Upon retiring in 2000, she devoted herself to family and assisting Monsignor James Peterson in his ministry.
Ann was a talented artist whose murals once decorated establishments and homes around Erie. She was a devout Catholic who always believed in the redeeming qualities of everyone.
Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Monday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and may attend a service there on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1626 West 26th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery. The Blessed Sacrament Ushers will be conducting a rosary service at the funeral home on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The Sala Family would like to thank Hospice of Metropolitan Erie for their wonderful care and support. Memorials may be made to the Maria House Project, P.O. Box 10682, Erie, PA, 16514.
