Ann E. (Kweder) Conti, 93, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, of Erie, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020, at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge. She was born in Erie, on October 9, 1926, a daughter of the late William V. Kweder (Kwederowicz) and Filomena (Raszkiewicz) Kweder.
Ann was a founding and devoted member of St. Luke Church and the Rosary and Altar Society.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Theodore S. Conti, who died on November 27, 1994. They celebrated their marriage on August 23, 1952.
She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Edward L. Kweder and Joseph J. Kweder Sr. and two sisters, Helen (Kweder) Martin and Mary (Kweder) Osiecki.
Survivors include her six children, Drs. Daniel J. Conti and his wife Toni of Chicago, Ill., Mary E. (Conti) Fitch and her husband Tim of Fredericksburg, Va., Christopher C. Conti and his wife Katherine of Erie, Dr. Laurie A. Conti of Rehoboth Beach, Del., Therese M. Conti of Erie and David T. Conti of Pittsburgh, nine grandchildren, Colleen A. (Conti) Pursell, Kimberly J. (Conti) Whaley, Andrew C. Fitch, Scotty C. Fitch, David C. Fitch, Michael A. Conti, Gina T. Conti, Katie A. Conti and Sarah A. Reeves, and nine great grandchildren. She is also survived by her loving sister-in-law, Jean M. (Conti) Stevenson of Erie, along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic and related guidelines, no calling hours will be observed. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Luke Church at a later date, and the family plans for a celebration of Ann's life, later this year.
The family would like to extend a special "thank you" to the staff at St. Mary's Home at Asbury Ridge and to AseraCare Hospice for their compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation made to St. Luke Church, 421 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or Carmelite Monastery, 510 E. Gore Rd., Erie, PA 16509.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St., are handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 18, 2020