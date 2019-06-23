|
Ann Elizabeth Markham Eades, of Seminole, Fla., and formerly of North East, Pa., passed peacefully in her sleep, on Saturday, June 15, 2019.
She was born on May 20, 1928, daughter of Lyle and Agnes Markham.
She moved to Florida in 1962 from Harborcreek, Pa. and was married to Douglas Bronson Eades for 53 years, until his passing in 2009.
A graduate of North East High School and Edinboro University of Pa., Ann was an Elementary Art Supervisor in Harborcreek Township for ten years. She was a Life Member of Beta Sigma Phi, St. Petersburg, Fla. In addition, Ann was Founder/Member of Beta Bozo Clowns 1971, Member of DAR, Eastern Star and Amaranth, Precinct Poll worker in Pinellas County, served on Royal Court of Queen of Hearts as Princess, Ms. Senior Florida Pageant Judge, and volunteer at Seminole High School and Fuguitt Elementary.
Ann and Doug were Charter Members of Seminole Lake Country Club. She was on the Board of Governors and a member of the Women's Golf Association. She was an avid golfer and bowler.
Survivors include a daughter, Beth Ann Ackerman, husband Jim, of Seminole, Fla. and son, Mark Douglas Eades, wife Donna, of Rutherfordton, N.C. She is also survived by grandchildren: Mallory, Megan, Michaela, Jessica, Sean, Sarah and Michael, great-grandchildren: Madison, Lucas, Maddox and Lennox, husbands and wives of grandchildren: Andrew, Michael, Patrick and Cassie, and brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Phyllis, Jean and Robert.
In lieu of flowers, it was Ann's request for donations to be made to the SPCA, Animal Shelters or .
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 23, 2019