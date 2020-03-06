|
Ann J. Torok, of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, following her courageous fight with an extended illness. She was born in Jamestown, N.Y., on September 11, 1935, to the parents the late Joseph S. Montagna and Consetta K. Mennetti Montagna.
Ann was raised in Erie and graduated from Academy High School in 1953, where she achieved academic excellence and was a baton twirler. Upon high school graduation, she worked for Lerner's Dress Shop in downtown Erie and enjoyed dressing in the latest fashion. She went onto being employed by American Sterilizer before accepting an Operations Center position with First National Bank, where she spent twenty years and met some of her closest lifelong friends with whom she shared countless laughs. From there she ultimately retired from PNC Bank. Ann was a devout Catholic and longtime parishioner of St. Julia Church.
Ann was a member with the Italian American Women's Association, she was an avid skater with the Jolly Rollers Club, and was a board member of the J.O.Y. Senior Center. She also enjoyed volunteering during her retirement years at the American Red Cross.
Ann is survived by four of her children, son Frank A. Torok (Pam), Joseph Torok (Kathy), Gina McCafferty, and Tina Torok (John Bizzarro), eight loving grandchildren, Dr. Sarah Torok-Gerard (Gus), Jaime Cupps (Craig), Joseph Torok, Angela and Amanda McCafferty (Gary), Lyndsey and Brandon Torok, and Joseph Bryan, three great-grandchildren, Grayson, Faith, and Alex, a special niece, Debi Quick Lewis, and several nieces, nephews and cousins, and special friends, Carroll Kibler and Carolyn Aldrich.
She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved son, Randy James Torok, only sibling, Angela Quick Edinger, and her son-in-law, Michael P. McCafferty.
Ann wanted to thank and acknowledge with deep gratitude to whom she referred to as her nurse angels at St. Vincent's Cancer Institute, especially her granddaughter Amanda, who took such loving and special care of her.
Ann loved listening to the Italian hour, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, and summer afternoon Sunday game days with her children and grandchildren. She loved a good party, cooking, and gathering with family and friends over homemade Italian meals. Our mom was a courageous, strong willed, caring, loving mother who will be deeply missed.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service there at 6:00 p.m.
Private interment will be at St. Gregory Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to the local chapter of the American Red Cross, 4961 Pittsburgh, Ave., Erie, PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 6, 2020