Ann L. (Albert) Bednar, age 89, of Erie, passed away May 16, 2020 at UPMC Hamot due to heart disease. She was born on June 25, 1930, the daughter of Louis and Ida Hersch Albert.
Ann graduated from Academy High School. She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, where she served as past president and secretary of the Ladies Guild, as well as a member of the choir for many years. In addition, she helped organize many day-long and week-long bus trips for the parish.
She put her high school typing and bookkeeping courses to good use and prior to marriage held numerous office, accounting, and key-punching jobs. Once her children entered grade school, she worked part-time at Olsten Temporary Services, Stanley H. Kaplan Education Center, Erie Bottling Corporation, and Lyons Transportation Lines.
Ann was a member of the Erie Drum and Bugle Corps, the Erie (Miniacs) Miniatures Club, People for Life, Mercy Hilltop Center, the Senior Center on Health and Aging, the Siebenbuerger Ladies Auxiliary, and North Coast Striders (walking group). She also began violin lessons at age 78 and was a member of the New Horizons Orchestra.
She enjoyed classical music, going to concerts, painting watercolors, making miniature furniture, sewing, traveling, and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband Michael J. Bednar and brothers Louis and Paul Albert.
Survivors include her four children -- Michael A. Bednar, Laurie A. Bednar, Leslie M. Sadler (Robert) and Karl B. Bednar; and two grandchildren -- Kayla Bednar Alexandrowicz (James) and Katrina Bednar Weixlmann (Kyle).
Services and burial in Calvary Cemetery are private. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 845 East 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Please respect the family's request for no flowers; however, memorials may be made to People for Life, 1625 West 26 St, Erie, PA 16508; Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie PA 16510; or the .
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020