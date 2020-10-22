Ann Marie (Ollinger) Coletta, 63, of North East, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born on August 10, 1957, in Erie, Pa., the daughter of Mary B. (Kuzilla) Ollinger and the late Charles P. Ollinger.
Ann graduated from North East High School in 1975 and was later employed by Pip Printing in Wesleyville and the O'leary Dental Office in North East until retirement in 2012 where she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Ann was a member of the St. Gregory Catholic Church where she was actively involved with the Wonder Workers. She enjoyed vacationing in Florida, sunsets at the beach, gardening, sewing, crafts, golf cart riding with her grandchildren, spending time at Lakeside Golf Course, volunteering for several organizations, and most of all spending time with her family and dog Diego.
Ann was preceded in death by her father; and brother, Timothy Ollinger.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Daniel M. Coletta, whom she married on December 24, 1973; son, Daniel Coletta, Jr. (Michelle); daughters, Jennifer Mackall (Bruce), Cassandra Reed (Nathan), Corinne McCracken (Adam), and Morgan Kirsch (Bryan), all of North East; sisters, Kathi Mazza (David) of Nebraska, Mary Lou Cawley (Wayne) of North East, and Nancy Rossman (Randall) of North East; brother, Charles Ollinger of Harborcreek; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East, on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Church. The Rosary will be recited by the Knights of Columbus # 4262 on Friday at 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pennies from Heaven, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or to the Erie Chapter Bair Foundation, 2700 W. 21st St., Suite 7, Erie Pa.
