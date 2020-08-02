1/1
Ann Marie Pysh
1940 - 2020
Our community lost a generous, charismatic, and loving woman when Ann Marie Pysh, age 80, of Erie, passed away on Monday, July 27th 2020, after a prolonged illness. Born on Sunday, April 7th, 1940, the oldest child of the late John B. Fontecchio and Theresa Settino Fontecchio, she was motivated by and true to the strong values of her community, heritage, and faith.

After graduating from Villa Maria Academy, Ann earned a degree in education from Mercyhurst College, and went on to teach 3rd grade in the Erie Public School District at Burns School. She was also a business owner for over two decades, becoming well known in the estate sale and antiques community as someone who greatly valued the art and household crafts of the area and the country. For the past fifty years, Ann and husband Wasyl expressed their concern and support for several causes as benefactors of organizations that made a difference in many people's lives, including the Regional Cancer Center in Erie and the Epilepsy Association of Northeast Ohio, among others.

Survivors include son, David Pysh and his wife, Wanda, of Sleepy Hollow, N.Y.; daughter, Karen Pysh Johnson and her husband, Ben, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; four grandchildren, Clara Pysh and Gordon, Julia and Lucy Johnson; two siblings, Jean Parry, husband Bill and John J. Fontecchio, wife Kim, all of Erie Pa.; as well as nephews, John and Bill Parry and Paul Fontecchio; and niece, Carla Fontecchio.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Wasyl "Bill" Pysh; and a sister, Jacqueline Fondy.

Precautionary health measures motivated the family to opt for a private service. Final interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, alongside Wasyl.

The family wishes to thank all the staff at Caregivers and Bickford in Erie for the outstanding service, dedication, and sincerely kind support they have shown to Ann over the years.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Cathedral, 230 West 10th St., Erie, PA 16501.

Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. Condolences may go to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
