Ann Novak, 91, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Beaverdale, Pa., passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Manchester Commons. She was born in Beaverdale, on February 8, 1928, the daughter of the late George J. and Anna (Yoskovich) Papcun.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Andrew; sister, Mary Elersic; and brothers John and George.
She is survived by her daughter, Jane Zavasky (Michael) of Erie; granddaughter, Rachel of Erie; brother, Joseph (Johanna) of Lloydell; sisters-in-law, Violet Barr and Mildred Papcun; and many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
During her high school summers, Ann worked at a radio tube factory in New Jersey. After her 1946 graduation from Beaverdale High School, Ann was a nanny in Pittsburgh. She married her beloved Andy on July 29, 1950, and cared for her family and home. She also worked in a variety of skilled sewing positions. Ann worked hard all her life and was generous and attentive to her family. She loved Sunday dinners, polka music, walking to the "Big Dam," and pretty clothes and lipstick. She will be greatly missed by her family.
At Ann's request, there will be no viewing. Friends will be received from 12:30 p.m. until the time of a Funeral Mass at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the St. Joseph Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 103, St. Michael, PA 15951, in Ann's memory.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 16, 2019