Ann Pawlowski, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at LECOM SLC. She was born in Evertsville, W. Va., daughter of the late Charles Metenkanich and Mary Metenkanich Klick.
She had resided in Erie since 1952. She held many jobs as a young woman including nanny and housekeeper, worked at GE for 11 1/2 years, and later became a beautician and owner of Ann's Beauty Shop. Her most adventurous job was as a riveter in Detroit during WWII for the Murray Aircraft Company, working on B-17s and P-47s. She enjoyed telling great stories of her life and experiences.
Ann was active in the Democratic Party in Erie, serving as committee woman of the 5th ward and volunteering at the polls well into her older adult years. She was well-known for being an excellent cook, specializing in Polish and Slovakian ethnic foods. Her specialty was her pierogis, which she made by measuring ingredients with her pinky finger or simply by the feel of the dough. She also enjoyed Slovinian Polka dancing, reading and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by two sons, Michael of Anchorage, Alaska and North East, Pa. (Kim Daughtery), and Robert of Greene Twp. (Janet); three grandchildren, Sara Joseph (Andrew), Michael Pawlowski and Marcella Pawlowski; three great-grandchildren, Briar, Avery and Rowan Joseph; two brothers, Alex Klick of Fairbanks, Ark., and Joseph Klick (Nellie) of Wattsburg Pa.; one sister, Rose Cmiel (Walter); one sister-in-law, Irene Ross, along with several generations of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Pawlowski (1987); her granddaughter, Krista Pawlowski (2002); and her siblings, Michael Metenkanich, Mary Glapa, Charles Metenkanich and Irene Kwiatkowski.
Ann's family would like to express deep appreciation to the staff at LECOM SLC for their untiring care and kindness to Ann, from the day of its opening until her last breath, and to VNA Hospice who helped make her transition so peaceful.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James R.C. Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Wintergreen Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd., Erie PA 16510, or KaleidAScope Inc., 4934 Peach St., Erie PA 16509.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 25, 2019