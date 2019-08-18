|
|
Ann R. Ferro, 100, of Hillcrest Dr., Corry, Pa. died on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at her residence, following a brief illness.
She was born on May 8, 1919, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Carmen and Rosario Roberto Pecchio.
Ann was raised and educated in Youngstown, Ohio. Her mother died when she was a small girl, and while she was growing up, lived with many different family members. Her strong will, determination and feistiness helped her throughout all of her life. She graduated from Rayen High School in 1937. She then attended Secretarial School at Youngstown College (Youngstown State University). After graduation, she did secretarial work for a couple years. Then during WWII, she went to work for General Fireproofing Plant as a riveter, riveting the fuselage for the P39 Bell Airacobra fighter plane. After the war, she began working in Warren, Ohio, at Packard Electric as a braider, where she braided electrical wires for home appliances and car parts.
She moved to Corry in 1961, and volunteered at St. Thomas School for several years, working with Sister Dominica. She was on the Board of Directors for the for eight years and also served as a volunteer for the same organization. Ann worked in the office at Corry Rubber for several years until she decided to retire in 1990.
Ann was a fifty-plus year active member of the Catholic Daughters of the America's, Altar Rosary Society and was also a member of the Red Hatters Cardinal Group.
She loved bowling, playing cards, working puzzles, reading, spending special times with her family and friends, and volunteering whenever needed.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death on February 28, 2009, by her husband, Ernest D. Ferro, whom she married on August 16, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio.
Ann is survived by a daughter, Deborah Ferro of Erie, Pa. and two sons, Ernest Ferro and his wife Nancy of Corry, Pa. and Jeffery Ferro and his companion Char Crawford of Corry, Pa.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Brandon Ferro and his wife Katelyn of Rocky River, Ohio, and Elizabeth Ferro of Philadelphia, Pa., one great-grandchild, Allegra, and one on the way. She has several special nieces and nephews that she kept in touch with frequently, even in the last year of her life. She is also survived by special friends, Jessica, Jennifer, Jason, Bhodie, Reagan, Arianna and Aliyah.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful and compassionate caregivers who assisted Ann with her care, especially the past few years. What an amazing group of people.
Family and friends may call at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church, 230 W. Washington St., Corry, Pa., on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. Rev. D. G. Davis will officiate.
Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Corry.
Memorials may be made to Community Nursing Service of North East - Corry Unit, 7 Park St., North East, PA 16428, or to the , Corry Unit, 2115 W. 38th St., Erie, PA 16508.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 N. Center St., Corry, Pa.
To sign the guest book or send condolences, please, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 18, 2019