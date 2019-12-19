|
Anna A. Nowel Kaminski passed away at St. Mary's Home of Erie-East, on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. She was born on February 12, 1915, in Erie, to her late parents, Apolon and Aniela Moschinski Nowel.
She was a lifelong resident of Erie's east side and member of Holy Trinity R.C. Church, attending the school there, as well as East High School.
She married Raymond Kaminski on June 10, 1936. They had three children and continued their life together until Ray's death in 1982. Anna remained in the family homestead for many years before becoming a resident of St. Mary's.
Anna believed in a strong work ethic and made a special commitment to every job she held, as well as making lasting friendships with co-workers throughout the years. She was employed at the NuBone Company and Loblaw Stores. She spent her early years working at local restaurants and clubs where she was appreciated by her customers as their "favorite" server. After retiring from Loblaws, she continued to work outside her home until the age of 75.
She enjoyed entertaining family and friends, whether it was a holiday feast or a casual drop-in visit. She was known for her baking skills, especially at Christmas when the annual month-long baking sessions produced an array and volume of treats that she shared with everyone she knew. To get a tray of her cookies was a special gift from her heart.
She cherished her Polish heritage and was fluent in the second language she loved. She also possessed a strong faith and practiced her lifelong dedication to the Lord and her family and friends at Holy Trinity and in her everyday life. Anna and Ray cared for her mother, who lived in their household for many years.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Kaminski, and her sister, Angeline Mroz.
Her family includes her son, Richard Kaminski, his wife Eleanor, her daughter, Connie Knecht, her husband Rich, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Kaminski.
She was particularly proud of and thankful for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Sharon Brzozowski (Jan), Sheila Dinger (Brad), Diane Gotkin (Rick), Anthony Kaminski and Jennifer Haywood (Scott) and her great-grandchildren are Lindsey Gotkin, Maria Brzozowski, Alex Brzozowski, Andrew Dinger, Brandon Gotkin, Grace Brzozowski, Brian Dinger, and Cooper Haywood.
Her family sends their appreciation to the staff of St. Mary's East for their compassionate care during the years Anna resided there.
Friends may call at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, East 22nd and Reed Streets, Erie, on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 2220 Reed St., Erie, PA 16503, or to the Benevolent Fund at St. Mary's Home, 607 East 26th St., St. Erie, PA 16504.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St., is handling arrangements.
